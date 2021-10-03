This home is located at 1419 Krouse Street in Sebring. The home is priced at $259,900 and is listed with Helen Ferry and Kim Reed of The Reed-Ferry Team with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
Be the first to call this quality-built J & J Parker three-bedroom, two-bath home yours. Located in desirable Lake Haven Estates, it’s just minutes from shopping, dining, the YMCA and walking trail.
Enter this open floor plan home to be greeted by modern and popular features such as luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout, wide baseboards, two-inch blinds, and cathedral ceilings; all in a nice neutral palette.
The spacious great room is open to the dining area and the kitchen, making this home perfect for entertaining family and friends. French doors with inset blinds off the dining area lead to the covered back patio, where you can sit and enjoy your morning coffee.
The chef’s kitchen boasts staggered white cabinets with soft close drawers, granite counter tops, subway tile backsplash, stainless steel GE appliances and a stainless farmhouse sink. A counter-height breakfast bar separates the kitchen from the great room. The walk-in pantry with a decorative glass door adds a touch of flair.
The gorgeous wood-like luxury vinyl plank flooring continues into the spacious owner’s suite, which features a walk-in closet and a spa-inspired bath with double sinks, granite and a large walk-in tile shower.
Two more bedrooms and a full bath are on the other side of the home offering privacy for both family and guests.
This home also features an indoor laundry room with deep sink and a two-car garage with side personal door.
This lovely new home has 1,477 square feet of living area with 2,126 total square footage. It is situated on nearly a quarter acre.
For more information or to schedule your private showing, call Helen Ferry at 863-381-1089 or email Hbferry@comcast.net or Kim Reed at 863-381-6575 or email Kimbreed@comcast.net, or visit their website at HomesForSaleSebring.com.