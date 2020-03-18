In the racing world, if you’re not moving forward, you’re moving backwards, so with that in mind, Corvette Racing has undergone a major transformation since they were here a year ago. Some new faces behind the wheel are one part of the equation, but obviously the biggest change is the switch to the mid-engine C8.R.
“It is quite a different car for us,” said Corvette Racing driver Oliver Gavin. “The feel that you get from this car is very direct.”
Gavin said it has been a great experience to be part of the team that saw the C8.R from its very first design and mock-ups to actually seeing the car in person and then getting behind the wheel.
“It’s been quite an adventure,” he said. “It’s been really interesting, engaging and a whole lot of fun.”
Gavin said he was extremely impressed with the way the different Corvette programs worked together on the project, with a number of similarities between the road cars and the racing cars.
There were plenty of positives to take from the season-opening race at Daytona, even if the final results weren’t quite what the team is accustomed to. But the No. 3 car finished fourth for Antonio Garcia, Jordan Taylor and Nicky Catsburg, while Gavin, Tommy Minler and Marcel Fassler had an oil leak that sent the car to the garage for over eight hours.
“It’s always difficult with a brand new car and limited testing to go 24 hours without issues,” Taylor said. “That’s a testament to the team, Corvette Racing, Pratt & Miller, the Corvette brand and everyone that is behind this program.”
Gavin said there were things to work on, although that’s pretty much routine for any race team, let alone one with a new car.
“We’re always looking to see how we can improve,” Gavin said.
Gavin said the other teams are also doing the same thing, so while your primary focus is being the best you can be, you also have to keep one on the competition.
The team has done some testing in the C8.R at Sebring and both Taylor and Gavin believe it’s a track that should be favorable for the new Corvette.
Driver changes
The team also made a few driver changes, with the most notable being Jordan Taylor moving over from his father’s Wayne Taylor Racing team and driving full-time for Corvette Racing.
Taylor said it’s nice to be in a different class than his father and his brother, so he’s not competing against either one of them, but also the move to Corvette Racing allows him to put his entire focus on just driving, which couldn’t always be done when part of the family race team.
Taylor is no stranger to Corvette Racing, as he’s been with the team as an endurance driver in the past — winning the 2015 24 Hours of Le Mans LM GTE Pro class with Gavin and Milner.
“We’ve got some great memories,” Gavin said.
Taylor hasn’t been with the team for a few years and Gavin said he’s a better driver now than when he was last with them.
“I feel that Jordan has used those years away from the race team to really mature and grow as a driver,” he said. “He’s come to us with some good ideas. I think he’s enjoying driving with Antonio and Nicky in the No. 3 car.”
Taylor is a bit of a free spirit at times, but you won’t find anybody more serious when it comes time to race.
“Jordan’s a character, you can see that in his social media,” Gavin said. “Sometimes quiet, sometimes more outgoing, but he’s fun to be around.”
Nicky Catsburg has joined the No. 3 team as the endurance driver.
“I am extremely happy to be joining Corvette Racing,” Catsburg said. “I have always looked up to the team while racing against them in some of the IMSA races I did. The driver lineups have traditionally been extremely strong and consistent. To now be able to be a part of that makes me really proud.”
But Jan Magnussen and Mike Rockenfeller are still part of the Corvette Racing family and will be competing in the new C8.R in Friday’s World Endurance Championship’s 1000 Miles of Sebring. The two also competed at Circuit of the Americas, where they finished sixth in the LM GTE Pro class.
While it wasn’t quite the finish the team was looking for at Austin, Rockenfeller and Magnussen said it was a great learning experience and the team will be stronger at Sebring.
Gavin echoed a similar sentiment in regards to Saturday’s 12 Hours of Sebring.
“It will be an interesting weekend,” Gavin said. “I think we’re quietly confident, but not overly confident. It would be great to get the first win in the C8.R at Sebring.”