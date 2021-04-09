To celebrate Highlands County’s 100th Anniversary, the newly formed Heritage Association, is sponsoring a two-day, family-friendly 2021 Highlands County Heritage Festival April 17-18. The celebration will be held at the historic Edna Pearce Lockett Estate, located at Fort Basinger at the Highlands/Okeechobee county line, U.S. 98 and County Road 721 before the Kissimmee River bridge.
This privately owned property is open especially for this event. Gates will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., $5 per vehicle.
In concert for both days is 2018 Male Vocalist, Tommy Brandt, Nashville Christian country music artist and songwriter based out of Sebring. Brandt spreads the message of faith, hope and love through his music and ministry. Also on stage, the Heartland Harmonizers of Highlands County, plus other local musicians, speakers, food trucks, crafters, exhibits.
Visitors can enjoy the Pearce property that has many large and very old oak trees and palms on 17 acres. The home has a wraparound porch, typical of Florida architecture years ago. Visitors can tour the furnished home. Also the family cemetery, the cow camp, quilts and quilt turning, the Fort Basinger Schoolhouse where Edna and her sister taught school, antique cars and electric cars once manufactured in Sebring and dedication of the Liberty Tree on Sunday by the Sons of the Revolution (SAR) at 2 p.m.