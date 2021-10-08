Bill Brantley, winner of the Highlander Award ‘Man of the Year,’ made such an impact on his community in 2017 during Hurricane Irma, people still remember how much he helped everyone. Brantley not only made an impact then, but continues to help his community in so many ways.
“Bill showed up here on Piney Point Drive after Hurricane Irma,” said Cynthia Powell, who nominated him for the award. “He looked around and saw the damage there and the trees that were blocking driveways, preventing people from leaving their homes.
“He came back with his equipment to move some large tree trunks and debris from the road and individual driveways so that all the residents on the street could get in and out. He would not take payment for his efforts. All of us on Piney Point Drive think of him as our Hurricane Hero!”
So many people were stuck in their homes due to downed trees and excess debris as well as suffering from the effects of county-wide power outages. Having someone provide assistance during those difficult days made a huge difference.
Brantley is very humble about his many contributions to the community. “I was very surprised and honored to receive the award. It’s surprising that helping out that far back made such a lasting impact.”
Brantley owns Brantley Construction. He says he just likes to help out wherever and whenever he can and looks for opportunities to do so.
He is a popular community volunteer, working with the Tourism Development Council, Highlands County School Board, local chambers of commerce and Keep Lake Placid Beautiful to name just a few.
In his spare time he likes to fish, hunt and scuba dive with his kids. “If I’m not working, I’m off playing somewhere.”
He says his clients have congratulated him. His wife still doesn’t believe he was chosen as “Man of the Year.”
“I even had to show her the plaque and she still doesn’t believe it,” he said.
The Piney Point Drive neighbors in Lake Placid agree that Brantley is just an all-around good guy and their wonderful ‘Hurricane Hero’.