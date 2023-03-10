SEBRING — Colin Braun will be the first to tell you that he's been fortunate enough to have driven for some high-caliber teams in his IMSA days. But there's good reason for that — the guy can flat out drive. The top teams aren't going come calling if a driver can't hold up his end of the bargain. With Braun, that's not a worry.
After a successful stint together with Jon Bennett for CORE autosport, Braun is now competing in the No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian SiriusXM / Autonation Acura ARX-06.
"To be in the top class of sports car racing in the GTP class driving an Acura is a heck of an opportunity," Braun said. "It's been a lot of fun."
But for a serious racecar driver, there's nothing more fun than winning, which is exactly what Meyer Shank Racing did in the Rolex 24 At Daytona.
"There's no better way to kick off a relationship with a new team than to go in and win the race, that's for sure," Braun said. "That was really nice to check that off. But, I'm just proud of every single person on the team. You know, we all want to make sure we praise our teams, but I don't think people realize how much work and effort went into it. It was really cool to be able to see all that hard work pay off."
Braun said his time with Bennett was a blast and helped him learn quite a bit about sportscar racing.
"Certainly my time with Jon Bennett was was fantastic," he said. "We had a lot of success together through the years. It was really neat to see the team grow and grow as a driver and be able to achieve all the things that we did. Certainly a pretty proud moment for us."
But that time spent with CORE autosport has also helped Braun become a better driver today.
"I think my experience over all the different classes has been a huge help," he said. "I think through the years, whether it's a GT car or a prototype car, I think gaining the experience in all those cars gives me a really good perspective when you're dealing with the multiclass racing. We're working through traffic and you know what works, and what doesn't work, in some places. I think that is a pretty unique perspective. That's really helped me for sure."
Braun knows the tracks on the IMSA circuit quite well, which he said is another plus.
"Going into these tracks so many times throughout my career, you start to really understand what the car needs to drive in a productive fashion to be good when it matters," he said.
One track Braun is quite familiar with is Sebring International Raceway and it also happens to be a track he loves competing at.
"Personally, for me, that's one of my favorite tracks," Braun said. "I know I love the challenge that it presents for the drivers and for the engineer with the different surfaces. We've got some concrete and some asphalt corners. The course provides a lot of challenges driving the car.
Braun said the drivers feed off the energy of the passionate Sebring fans and he and the rest of the Meyer Shank Racing team was looking forward to putting on a good show and hopefully complete the Florida sweep of Daytona and Sebring.
It won't be easy to duplicate the finish at Daytona, but Braun believes there's no better place to be trying than with Meyer Shank Racing and he's grateful for the opportunity.
"Obviously, the team is incredibly well run," Braun said. "They've been together for such a long time, there's experience with every single person on the team. Mike Shank runs a great operation. You know, I was fortunate."
Saturday's Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring will begin at 10:40 a.m.