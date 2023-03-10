SEBRING — Colin Braun will be the first to tell you that he's been fortunate enough to have driven for some high-caliber teams in his IMSA days. But there's good reason for that — the guy can flat out drive. The top teams aren't going come calling if a driver can't hold up his end of the bargain. With Braun, that's not a worry.

After a successful stint together with Jon Bennett for CORE autosport, Braun is now competing in the No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian SiriusXM / Autonation Acura ARX-06.

Recommended for you