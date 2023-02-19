Spring Training Rdp Baseball

Atlanta Braves’ Michael Harris II, making his major-league debut, hits his first major league hit, a single in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, on May 28, 2022, in Atlanta.

 BOB ANDRES/AP FILE PHOTO

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Bad news for the rest of the National League: The reigning Rookie of the Year doesn’t sound all that satisfied with his debut season.

Atlanta’s Michael Harris II, whose callup last year propelled the Braves to 101 wins and a division title, said Saturday he “had an all right season, I guess,” and then responded with more modesty when asked if that’s really how he feels about 2022.

