Brazil Elections

Voters line up at a polling post in the Mare neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022.

 MATIAS DELACROIX/AP PHOTO

RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazilians were voting on Sunday in a highly polarized election that could determine if the country returns a leftist to the helm of the world’s fourth-largest democracy or keeps the far-right incumbent in office for another four years.

The race pits incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro against his political nemesis, former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. There are nine other candidates, but their support pales to that for Bolsonaro and da Silva.

Recommended for you