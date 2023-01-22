Brazil Conservative

A supporter of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro salutes while singing the nation's anthem outside a military base during a protest against his reelection defeat in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Nov. 3, 2022. The capital uprising by Bolsonaro's supporters on Jan. 8, 2023 failed to overthrow democracy, but millions here believe so strongly in Brazilian-style social conservatism that the movement will persist without its namesake.

RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazil’s defeated former president, Jair Bolsonaro, was in Florida this month when his supporters tried — but failed — to overthrow the country’s young democracy. It was a sign that many in Latin America’s largest nation believe so fiercely in his movement that it can persist without its namesake.

Although Bolsonarismo appears disoriented at the moment, the broader trend will endure. That’s according to academics who study the movement and participants in the trend themselves, from the far-right radicals who stormed the capital to more ordinary Brazilian social conservatives. Many feel that leftist Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was such a threat to their country that his victory required the military to prevent him from taking office.

