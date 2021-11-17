It was hard not to be impressed with a letter Robert Gilbert submitted last week titled “America, our country, not the lunatics.”
I have no doubt that he echoed the feelings many of us have, most of whom have remained silent as the “lunatics” have seemingly taken over.
Every day we listen to the news or read the paper and it’s one more assault against our rights and we shake our heads, wondering where this will all lead. I think in many cases we all feel helpless and wonder, “what can I do.”
Well, believe it or not, we can do something – and that something can and will change the direction this country is going – we can vote.
I know, it doesn’t seem like much, and we all wonder if our one vote even makes a difference, especially with all the accusations of voter fraud.
In the last presidential election both Trump and Biden set new records with 60 million votes for Trump and 70 million votes for Biden. Considering there were far less registered voters than the 130 million represented in this election, it would appear to any reasonable person, there must have been voter fraud.
COVID provided an opportunity for many Democrat states, to change their voting laws. Many people believe this provided the opportunity for ballots to be counted twice, for dead peoples votes to count and for many other ballots to be lost or not counted.
But the Democrats will not have the cover provided by COVID in the future elections. (Although they are certainly trying to keep the COVID scare alive).
We’re often referred to as the silent majority but when we vote we break that silence. As we go forward, even the folks who voted for this administration have got to be re-thinking the country we have now become. I doubt that many believed this would happen.
I realize my circle of friends and family is small, but I believe there are many, many more people who want closed borders, a criminal justice system that is fair to everyone. A country that respects our police, upholds our laws and stops paying people not to work.
Look around you and ask yourself who exactly wants all these people coming across our border in record numbers? Who wants to abolish the cops? Who wants to kill our ability to become energy independent?
The people pushing for these things are far from the majority. In fact, I would guess they are fewer than many people would believe.
But, they are currently, the people in charge. People like our current president and vice-president, who now have the lowest approval ratings in history. People like the governors and mayors who rule with an extreme liberal approach in many of our democratic cities and states. Our prosecutors who allow criminals to go free, and our elected officials in the House of Representatives and the Senate who think everything and everyone in this country is racist.
We can change all of this with our vote. Maybe not tomorrow, and maybe not next year, but as each day passes, our silent majority gets larger and stronger and utilizing our single voice in democracy will ultimately change our destiny.
It’s up to us.
Don Norton is a Sebring resident. Viewpoints are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.