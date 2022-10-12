SNS-hhhispanic101222a.jpg

Dr. Carlos Vargas says breast cancer screening is especially important for Hispanics.

 MAYO CLINIC

Breast cancer can affect all people, regardless of race or gender. It’s the second-leading cause of cancer death for women overall. And for Hispanic women in the U.S., it’s the leading cause of cancer death, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There’s no one reason for the disparity. There are no genetic differences. Cultural, economic and other social factors, including access to health care, may influence the lower rate of breast cancer screening and follow-up care by this diverse group of women of Hispanic heritage.

Recommended for you