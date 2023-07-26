The Sebring Elks #1529 is truly blessed to have such a dedicated, hardworking and creative member as they have in Brenda Richards.
Richards has taken on the responsibility of keeping the Lodge decorated beautifully, keeping the hall menu board up to date, helping out in the dining room and special events, and most recently ordering and displaying the Lodge Elk shirts. For these reasons and for the obvious love for the Lodge and its people, Richards has been chosen as Elk of the Month for July 2023.
Brenda and Buddy Richards have been married approximately 32 years and share their love of boating, going to Tampa Rays games (home and away), their faith in God, and their dedication to the Sebring Elks Lodge.
Brenda Richards is very much a “people person,” which explains her success as a teacher, hotel supervisor, retail salesperson and manager, and being past president of both the Avon Park Breakfast Rotary and the Sebring Jaycees. She has spent most of her life in Florida with a few years in Virginia, Vermont and New Hampshire.