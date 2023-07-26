The Sebring Elks #1529 is truly blessed to have such a dedicated, hardworking and creative member as they have in Brenda Richards.

Richards has taken on the responsibility of keeping the Lodge decorated beautifully, keeping the hall menu board up to date, helping out in the dining room and special events, and most recently ordering and displaying the Lodge Elk shirts. For these reasons and for the obvious love for the Lodge and its people, Richards has been chosen as Elk of the Month for July 2023.

