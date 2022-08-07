Breonna Taylor Federal Charges Relief

Police and protesters converge during a demonstration on Sept. 23, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. Louisville activists who put in long hours protesting the death of Breonna Taylor say they felt relief this week when federal officials charged four officers on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022.

 JOHN MINCHILLO/AP FILE PHOTO

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville activists put in long hours on phones and in the streets, working tirelessly to call for arrests in the fatal police shooting of Breonna Taylor — but it was mostly two years filled with frustration.

This week they saw their fortunes suddenly change, when U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced federal charges against four officers involved in the March 13, 2020, raid that ended in Taylor’s death.

