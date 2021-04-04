SEBRING — The book is closed on the 2021 Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts. It’s also time for a new chapter for Ken Breslauer at Sebring International Raceway. The track’s media director and track historian will be retiring Aug. 1.
While Breslauer lives two-and-a-half hours south in Delray Beach, he is a fixture at the world-renowned track. In 1985, Breslauer started his career at SIR, though he fell in love with the history of the track well before. As a teenager, he attended the races as a fan. Before taking his position at the track, Breslauer wrote sports for the Pensacola News-Journal and worked at a small publishing company in South Florida.
“I was pretty interested in racing. When I was a sportswriter, I covered races at Daytona, Talladega and Sebring,” Breslauer said. “So, I had knowledge of it and I was interested in it as a fan, as well. I think the first race I attended was the 1973 Daytona 500, so I was pretty familiar with the sport.”
Breslauer was honored on Saturday, March 20 before the 12 Hours commenced when IMSA President John Doonan and SIR President and General Manager Wayne Estes presented him with a Rolex watch. Also, the media center has been named in Breslauer’s honor for his decades of loyalty.
“I’m sure I’m going to wear it quite a bit. It’s such a prized possession, you’re always nervous about things like that. The Rolex….it was quite a surprise,” he said. “I had no idea it was going to happen. I feel tremendously honored. I really appreciated it. Everybody likes to be appreciated for what they’ve done and it was a great honor and I’m very thankful for that.
“I have a lot of great memories over the last four decades. You meet a lot of people and make a lot of friends. It’s a fun experience. When you’re able to do a job that you really love it really makes a difference. I really enjoyed my time there.”
Breslauer has seen quite a few changes over a career spanning 36 years. When he stepped into his role, journalists were using the first generations of laptops while others were still hanging on to their typewriters. Faxes, modems, cramped quarters forced change. Then came the digital age and social media.
“It’s really helped us, at least in my job, it’s made things a lot better,” he said. “We can reach so many more people — including fans with social media — the technology has totally changed everything for dealing with the media and how they do their jobs. In those years the world has certainly changed.”
With so many experiences and races under his belt, it’s hard for Breslauer to pick one favorite memory of his.
“Probably one of my favorites was back in 2002 when we had the 50th anniversary of the race and we invited back all the winning drivers and tracked down most of their cars,” he reminisced. “That was a great time to meet all these guys you’ve read about from the 50s and 60s, so that was a great event. You meet so many people and I’ve worked with some really fantastic people.
“The staff there now is really an awesome group. It’s really a small staff. A lot of people are really surprised that such a small staff is able to put on such a great event. They’re really dedicated people. I don’t think realize how much goes into putting on that event. It really is a monumental task.”
In his role as track historian, Breslauer was able to satisfy his passion for history.
“I’ve always been very interested in history, especially recent history, if you will,” he said. “Sebring is so unique in that it has not only a great racing history that goes back to 1950 but it was originally a World War 2 combat crew training base for B-17 combat crews. It has a tremendously important military history. To think at that facility, thousands of combat crews were trained and a lot of them never made it home. It’s a sobering thought.
“So much automotive history has taken place there. So many legendary drivers have competed there and I think the fans appreciate that. A lot of people really do appreciate the history. That’s why the event has such a loyal following and I think that’s going to continue.”
Breslauer has literally written the (history) books on racing, and Florida history, especially “commercial archeology” which he calls roadside culture.
“I’ve written two main books on Sebring. Every year I did a record book for the media, a media guide, but I’ve written two books. The first one came out back in 1996 and then I did another book which came out in 2019, which is more of a statistical history reference book. It’s really a compilation of the all the results and records going back to the first race back in 1950,” he said. “So, I’ve done books on Florida roadside attraction history and things like that.”
Breslauer says he still has several books in him and will continue to write. He and his partner Cheryl Oleski plan to travel abroad after his official retirement. He has also taken up the bass guitar. He is looking forward to enjoying the races in Green Park as a fan again.
“Ken is legendary,” SIR’s John story said.
Story said he agreed with Este’s esteem of Breslauer during the Rolex presentation.
“He will be sorely missed. “I don’t know if Ken realizes the magnitude of his impact here as a team member but also this entire facility and sports car racing as a whole. His fingerprints are all over this track. He named all the corners of the track.”
Story said whatever Breslauer decides to do in his retirement it will be something to help other people.