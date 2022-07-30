SEBRING — The last few times Shawn Malik Coombes has appeared in court in Highlands County, three Florida Highway Patrol troopers – wearing their tan uniforms, shoulder patches, and service pistols in their holsters – sat patiently in the jury box awaiting Coombes’ appearance.
The troopers were here again last week when Coombes was scheduled to appear in court on charges that he had violated his 2018 probation for possession of paraphernalia and resisting an officer without violence. The FHP officers will be in court again Monday to ensure Coombes answers to charges that he killed one woman and broke the back of another in a high-speed DUI crash on I-95 in Brevard County two years ago.
In Brevard County, Coombes faces vehicular homicide, DUI manslaughter, DUI with serious bodily injury, DUI with property damage, reckless driving causing serious bodily injury, DUI, and driving with a suspended license. DUI manslaughter alone brings a mandatory 10.3 years in prison.
However, Highlands County must first adjudicate his violation of probation charge here.
The County Court docket for Monday lists a plea hearing for Coombes before County Court Judge Anthony C. Ritenour. At plea hearings, defendants announce they are ready to plead no contest or guilty to a charge; in this case, violation of probation based on the allegations of the fatal DUI crash.
Prosecutors could ask one of the FHP officers to take the stand to describe the evidence against Coombes or Ritenour could simply ask the prosecutor to read the charging document. If Ritenour finds enough weight to the accusations, he can declare Coombes guilty of violating his probation and sentence him. Once Coombes satisfies his responsibility to Highlands, he can be transferred to a jail in Brevard County to stand trial on the DUI charges there.
One telling fact: The Brevard County court system has Coombes appearing in court there Tuesday.
On New Year’s Day 2020, while on probation in Highlands County, Coombes was driving on I-95 near Cocoa Beach and Patrick Air Force Base with two women in the car. According to FHP, Coombes, whose blood alcohol level was later measured at .012, was whipping in and out of lanes until he ran into a semi-tractor trailer. The car then collided with a tall light pole on the shoulder of the highway at about 103 mph, according to the FHP.
One passenger in the car, Irene Gonzalez, died in the crash, while the crash broke the back of a second woman in the car. Coombes was taken to the hospital and released. FHP investigated the crash and handed the case to prosecutors in May 2020 and he was arrested. He was released on $100,00 bond in Brevard County in February and the Avon Park resident went home to Highlands County.
Highlands County prosecutors, knowing Coombes had been charged in Brevard, had him arrested on a violation of probation charge here on March 10.