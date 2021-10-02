SEBRIN — Defense attorneys who defend clients with multiple charges can be a challenge, and lawyer Peter J. Brewer, of Brewer Legal P.A., is in a position to know that.
His client, Daniel C. Merrell, is charged with at least 11 counts of defrauding Spring Lake homeowners who paid him to pave their driveways or do other contracting work. Merrell, 55, took their deposits, but never returned to complete the work, prosecutors said. In some cases, he never started the work, they allege.
Merrell was out on bail on fraud charges in the summer when prosecutors arrested him for further fraud schemes, victims of which are 65 years and older. He is also charged with paying for a 2018 Ford pickup truck from Alan Jay Automotive Network with a $37,217.21 check he took from his wife without permission. The check bounced.
Brewer, who graduated from Tulane University law in 2010, has been practicing law since 2010 in Highlands, Hardee and Polk counties. He worked as an assistant state attorney under Prosecutor Steve Houchin from 2011-16, and rode with attorney William Fletcher in Sebring from April 2016 to January 2020. He also worked with attorney Steve Kackley in his Commerce Street office.
And now, he faces the challenge all lawyers face when defending clients facing multiple charges: reducing the risk to his client. Brewer filed a motion on Sept. 17 declaring his client not guilty of all charges and a second motion requiring discovery of any record or prior criminal convictions of any persons whom the prosecuting attorney intends to call as witnesses. Estrada will hear the motions on Oct. 20.
He doesn’t want to give anything away, but says cautiously, “It’s standard procedure in most cases,” Brewer said. “It’s a strategy.”
When it comes to trying multiple charges in one bucket, Brewer says, “It’s a challenge but I have tried that in other cases.”
Brewer says he prefers defense work.
“I like talking with clients, engaging with them, and finding out about their lives,” he says. “You learn they are human beings, they have families and jobs. Most of what we try to do is get them through the system and get them back to their families and regain their lives as far as possible.”
He does say this about defending clients against multiple charges: “It’s a lot easier to dodge one bullet than five.”