Rockies Brewers Baseball

Milwaukee Brewers’ Josh Hader pitches during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Sunday, July 24, 2022, in Milwaukee.

 KENNY YOO/AP PHOTO

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres acquired All-Star closer Josh Hader from the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday in exchange for recently benched closer Taylor Rogers and three other players in a blockbuster deal between NL playoff contenders.

The NL Central-leading Brewers shipped one of the game’s top relievers to the Padres for Rogers, right-hander Dinelson Lamet, outfielder Esteury Ruiz and pitching prospect Robert Gasser.

Recommended for you