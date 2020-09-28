On Sept. 18, 2020, I read an article by Phil Attinger: "Supervisors discuss goals to bring PGA event to golf course."
Basically, it said that Tanya Cannady was trying to recruit a PGA tournament at Sun 'N Lake golf course. As an aside note, the minimum purse for a major PGA event will be approximately $3 million. As Ray Brooks said "a nice goal, but I don't think it will happen." Although I understand Tanya Cannedy's goal, which would have a huge economic impact on our local business communities, I must agree with Ray Brooks that a major PGA event is highly unlikely.
However, when thinking about Tanya Cannady's idea, I have another suggestion.
I propose that Highlands County sponsor high school athletic tournaments ... not just for local players but for the entire state of Florida, and not just for golf.
Why state tournaments?
Because there are 67 counties in the State of Florida. I suspect that each county has an abundance of high school athletes ready to showcase their skills.
For 12 weeks during the summer months, Highlands County will become Florida high school olympics with simultaneous golf, baseball, tennis, swimming and track tournaments. These tournaments will act like a magnet to draw high school athletes and college coaches to Highlands County. This activity will transform the county from a senior winter resort to an athletic oasis.
As Craig Herrick suggested, it would be an excellent idea to let Highlands County chambers of commerce spearhead this venture. We need to step out of our present conform zone and explore any economic opportunities that are available. Especially, since the snowbirds migrate north and our economy takes a "little" dip during the summer months; we need a small economic boost until fall.
Today, it's 67 counties in Florida ... tomorrow, it's 3,141 counties in the United States. The economic possibilities are endless.
Samuel McKinney
Sebring