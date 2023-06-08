Bringing an abused boy back to life

In 2018, when the 8-year-old boy told his grandparents that he had been sexually molested for years by the two men who had adopted him, they rallied around the boy.
“I didn’t want them to put their hands on him again,” the grandmother told a judge recently.
First, they called child protective services and had the boy removed from the home, which was owned by Daniel Meekins, another relative. The family had allowed Meekins to adopt the boy when he was 4, but Meekins also had another man in the house, Alan Zaloum.
Meekins was arrested, jailed, pleaded guilty, and was sent away for 30 years in 2022. When he gets out, he goes on 30 years probation. Zaloum, who also was charged in the boy’s molestation, is scheduled to go on trial in October.
In the years since, the grandparents adopted the boy as their own, they and other family members have done their best to help him recover, they told Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden recently.
Detectives and prosecutors believe the boy was molested between the ages of 4 and 8 years old so he needed a lot of help, they told Cowden.
They got him psychiatric help with professional counselors; they’ve enrolled him in equestrian therapy, which uses horses to teach coping skills; martial arts to teach him confidence; and a fitness trainer.
“He suffers from post-traumatic stress and attentive deficit/hyperactivity disorder,” the grandmother said. “He will be in therapy for the rest of his life.”
The family has been home-schooling the young teen, but he’ll be attending a few classes this summer.
When Assistant State Attorney Courtney Ann Lenhart asked how the teen is doing now, the grandmother replied happily, “He’s getting As, except for one B – it was in math.”
Because his abusers didn’t teach him to ride a bike or let him join outside groups – the men allegedly fought to keep family away from him – the boy is still learning how to socialize.
“He’s riding a bike now and he looks you in the eye,” the grandmother said.
The family also heard from Bikers Against Child Abuse. The motorcycle club supports kids whose abusers – sometimes family members – are on trial for their crimes.
The group surrounds the child with security in the form of a phalanx of riders who escort the child and his family to the courthouse to attend hearings and trials.
The day the child told them of the abuse still rattles his grandmother.
“I was speechless, numb and angry,” she told Lenhart. “I’ll never forget that day for the rest of my life. I had no idea what was going on.”