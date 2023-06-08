Bringing an abused boy back to life

Alan Peter Zaloum is facing possible life sentence if he’s convicted of sexual battery of a child.

 JOHN GUERRA/STAFF

In 2018, when the 8-year-old boy told his grandparents that he had been sexually molested for years by the two men who had adopted him, they rallied around the boy.

“I didn’t want them to put their hands on him again,” the grandmother told a judge recently.

