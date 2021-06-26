SEBRING — Queenie Roux planned to move to the Atlanta area more than a year ago, before the pandemic hit and things changed. Instead of giving up on that plan, she got a job, learned to drive, bought a car and provided for her six children.
She made that trip to Atlanta on Tuesday with plans to start her life anew, wanting better for herself and her young children. She had found an organization that helps single moms get a new start, find a job and find a place to live.
One day later, on Wednesday, Queenie and her 3-year-old daughter Queen, named after her, were killed in an automobile crash in Atlanta.
Her family back here in Sebring have brought the surviving children home and are now sadly planning the final arrangements for the expectant mother and one of her daughters.
Family and friends will gather at 6:30 p.m. today at Citrus Terrace Apartments for a pink and yellow balloon release in memory of Queenie and Queen. An account has been set up in the name of Robbin Smith and Louise Roux at First Southern Bank on Center Avenue to help cover medical and funeral expenses.
Robbin Smith, Queenie’s aunt, said Queenie and her brother were raised by Robbin’s mother, with their father not too far away here in Sebring.
“She went to school until the 12th grade but she wanted to explore the world,” Smith said of her niece, who she described as feisty. “She got into a lot of little issues, but she really grew up this past year during the pandemic. Her kids were her life; she always kept them up.”
Her aunt recalls how Queenie also loved to sing gospel songs.
Smith said Queenie made it to Atlanta Tuesday night at which time she made a video posted on social media.
Smith said no one knows what she was doing Wednesday at the time of the accident. She believes she may have been going to the facility that was the catalyst for making the move.
“She wanted more for her children and for herself. She wanted a fresh start. She had matured so much in the past year. She had her own place here and her job. I thought she had forgotten about Atlanta, but instead she had been steadily working toward the goal of moving there,” she said.
Smith said their names fit them well. “Queenie was a queen. She liked to dress nice. She stepped out correct and was very fashionable. Little Queen was going to be just like her,” she said.
Meanwhile, investigators with the Clayton County Police Department in Georgia are still trying to determine how two sedans, a Toyota and a Nissan, ended up in a fatal wreck on Wednesday. The crash took place at 12:23 p.m., Clayton Police officials said, on Interstate 75 northbound at Forest Parkway, Exit 237.
Of the six people in Queenie’s car, Clayton Police said, four were ejected in the collision, including Queen.
Police said the scene was approximately 500 feet before entering a construction zone where crews are rebuilding and repaving an exit ramp, but not in the construction zone itself. The accident investigation had I-75 shut down for three hours at a point just 10 miles from the center of the city.