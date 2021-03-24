SEBRING — It’s been two years, and the trial against Zephen Allen Xaver for the killing of five women will start no sooner than May 2022.
Meanwhile, the nation recoils again at back-to-back mass shootings in Atlanta, Georgia, and Boulder, Colorado. While federal officials work with local law enforcement there to build airtight cases on those shooters, prosecutors in Sebring have interviewed everyone they can to present the case they already have.
On Jan. 23, 2019, Xaver walked into the SunTrust bank that formerly stood at 1901 U.S. 27 South and shot five women. Reflection Park now stands at the site, honoring 54-year-old Debra Cook, 55-year-old Marisol Lopez (Rosado-Carmona), 31-year-old Jessica Eileen Noreen Montague, 38-year-old Ana Maria Piñon-Williams and the one customer, 65-year-old Cynthia Lee Watson.
The 21-year-old was arrested after a standoff with law enforcement, which included his own calls to 911. It ended with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team breaching the building with an armored vehicle and taking Xaver alive.
He has been in jail since and, now 23, has routinely waived his right to appear in court.
At the beginning of this month, the State Attorney’s Office for the Tenth Judicial District released a notice of supplemental discovery, expanding last year’s list of witnesses and evidence being brought to bear by prosecutors.
The state has been seeking the death penalty since shortly after receiving the Grand Jury indictment in the case in 2019.
The extensive law enforcement and emergency personnel response to the incident makes the witness list read like a “Who’s Who” of local, state and federal law enforcement. It also includes the names of anyone and everyone who had any contact with Xaver in his life, such as family, coworkers and a girlfriend, along with business contacts, including a local gun dealer.
In 2019, when State Attorney Brian Haas announced the grand jury indictment on five counts of first-degree murder, he said the defendant had obtained the gun locally. That gun; Xaver’s cellular phone; text messages with his family, friends and girlfriend; and recordings of 911 calls during the incident are all listed in court documents as evidence.
In addition to expected forensic documentation, other pieces of evidence include a protection order; a local law enforcement application; records from a short stint working for the Department of Corrections; records from Plymouth and Bremen high schools, which he attended in Indiana; reports to Bremen police from an online contact regarding concerns about Xaver’s posts; his video game profile, and screenshots from the Hangout app of communications between Xaver and others.
Specific details of each evidence item, and its intended use in the trial, are not included in the document itself, nor are transcripts of the 911 calls or since-obtained depositions. Those were in evidence.
Details of the shooting itself were not available in the discovery document, and the Highlands News-Sun would not choose to print them if they were.
One employee reportedly was in a rear break room when the defendant pulled out a gun, and escaped out a rear entrance. It is believed that person called 911 on what would have appeared to be a bank robbery.
The employee’s name will not be printed prior to trial out of safety concerns. Assistant State Attorney Steve Houchin has said that person received death threats. Likewise, the Highlands News-Sun will not name victims’ family members who, according to Houchin, received crank calls and had their names used without permission in scam fundraisers.
While prosecutors comb through Xaver’s past, Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada has asked Public Defender Peter Mills to move along as quickly as possible, too, to keep the trial on schedule. Estrada already had a significant backlog before the COVID-19 pandemic, which exacerbated the situation of him being the only judge handling felony trials in Highlands County at this time.