SEBRING — Sarah Jessica Brinkman, 29, of Avon Park was arrested by Sebring Police Department officers Saturday, about 9 p.m. She is facing charges of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, two counts of resisting arrest with violence, two counts of battery on an officer and she had a warrant for her arrest.
On Saturday night, a Sebring Police officer saw a vehicle without a tag light. The officer pulled the driver over and noticed there was a male front passenger and a right rear passenger, who would soon be identified as the defendant.
The driver and male passenger complied with the officer’s request for identification. Brinkman asked if she was being detained and she was told she was not. She refused to give officers her ID. When the officer had the driver out of the car, she consented to a vehicle search.
Officers asked the other passengers to exit the vehicle and they did. While they were exiting, the driver told the officer what she thought Brinkman’s name was and that she had an arrest warrant. The driver did not get the last name quite right.
The officer ran Brinkman’s name. While this was taking place, Brinkman told the officer she was on the phone with her lawyer who allegedly said she could leave if she was “not detained,” the report said. The officer said Brinkman had to wait while they determined if she had a warrant or not.
The SPD officer “grabbed Brinkman” by the arm and asked her to put her phone and purse on the ground. The defendant dropped her purse but not the phone. The officer asked her to place her hand behind her back “numerous” times but she refused and pulled away. Because she was resisting, Brinkman was pinned against the driver’s door so she couldn’t flee. The report said officers attempted to get Brinkman into handcuffs but Brinkman continued to resist. Brinkman “kept shoving her elbow into my chest” to push the officer away. One of the officer’s stated Brinkman took her wrist and slammed it into the car door and would not let go.
A search of Brinkman’s purse revealed “metallic knuckles”.