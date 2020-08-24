Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Mostly sunny skies this morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. High near 95F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 77F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.