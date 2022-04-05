LAS VEGAS — The Top Fuel final featured a quartet of current and past world champions representing 16 season titles, and it was 2017 world champ Brittany Force outracing her more decorated foes with a stout 3.718 in her David Grubnic-tuned Monster Energy dragster. Force finished ahead of four-wide dominator Steve Torrence, stopping his win streak at three straight as the reigning world champ finished second with a 3.756 ahead of Tony Schumacher and Antron Brown, both of whom lost traction. All four finalists were appearing in their first final rounds of the season.
“To be able to look at that final quad and see the guys that we were good enough to pull up next to and then beat them all, it’s something that we’re very proud of,” said Force. “I’m proud just to share the lanes with those guys to be able to race against them. I watched Tony Schumacher when I was out here watching my dad as a kid, so to be able to line up next to him is just something very exciting, and then to turn the win light on is even better.
“We had an awesome race. We qualified pretty well, No. 2, and we got four qualifying sessions this weekend and three out of the four were pretty dang good, so going in today was just consistency.”
The Funny Car final was a brilliant, all-three-second affair between four of the best, and it was world champ Ron Capps who led the way with a 3.914 to finish ahead of Matt Hagan (3.924), Robert Hight (3.943), and Alexis DeJoria (3.954). It didn’t take Capps long to get his first victory as a team owner, winning in just his fourth start since forming Ron Capps Motorsports over the winter. The victory is Capps’ second in four-wide competition, the first coming in Charlotte in 2017.
“I would sound cocky to say I expected us to win this soon as tough as Funny Car is,” said the 69-time winner. “I knew we’d have to earn it. I didn’t think it would come at a four-wide especially going in that final round to look over and see Robert and Matt and Alexis.
“I was speechless. It was like my first win, makes you believe that dreams are out there. In a million years I never thought I’d ever own one Wally. I still can’t believe it. Here I am, in my 50s, and living a lifelong dream.”
It didn’t take long for Erica Enders to make up for her embarrassing holeshot loss in Gainesville as she won her 36th national event title and third at a four-wide race. Enders powered her way to the win with a 6.668, holding off Cristian Cuadra, who earned the first runner-up finish of his young career with a 6.702. Mason McGaha and Dallas Glenn finished as semifinalists.
Enders set the national record in Gainesville with a 6.450, but did not turn on the win light against Bo Butner. She quickly set her sights on Las Vegas, where her Elite/Melling team could seemingly do no wrong.
“Las Vegas has been good to me even when I wasn’t at my best,” said Enders, who now has nine career wins in Las Vegas, more than any other racer. “Thankfully, I have a crew that picks me up when I need it.”