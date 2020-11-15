As one who has likewise served the people of God for over half a century, I was mortified to read the guest column in the Nov. 10 edition of the News-Sun, written by Rev. Frederic Jeans. Like the reverend, I too had cast my vote for Donald Trump, hoping for another four years of reduced taxes, eased regulations, shrinking bureaucracy, enhanced religious freedom, and staunch opposition to the creeping radical liberalism in our government and national culture. I was also jealous for an administration that would lead the charge against Roe v. Wade in the Supreme Court, ending the taxpayer-funded murder of millions of unborn (and more recently newly-born) babies each year.
Yes, I was hoping for a different decision than the one seemingly made by the American electorate. Yes, I was disappointed to hear that there were incidents of electoral chicanery, perhaps even cases of outright voter fraud. And yes, I believe President Trump is justified in appealing to the courts to examine these allegations and rule on them before conceding. Who knows?
However, while Rev. Jeans has every right to speak his mind, his published opinions leave him open to public censure. His slanderous, broad-brushed accusations, leveled before the courts have a chance to examine the evidence, do not reflect the character and restraint of his Lord and Master. True, the Savior used strong words against religious charlatans of his day, but when he made his accusations he did so from firsthand knowledge and certainty of the truth.
Like Rev. Jeans, I’m pretty sure I will never vote a Democrat ticket. Even the “moderate” platform of the president-elect smacks more of globalism and Sen. Sanders’ so-called “democratic socialism.” Still, to tar every Democrat with the same broad brush and convict them all of skullduggery is hardly fair: it’s a knee-jerk reaction. In his disappointment over the results of the election, he is attributing the sins of a few to the many. Such is not the way of our Lord, and I would hope not the way of most of his servants.
Gerald K. Webber
Sebring