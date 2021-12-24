SEBRING — County commissioners have approved an agreement with Spring Lake Improvement District to provide broadband internet to the rural subdivision.
“I think it’s very exciting. There’s not interne out there,” said Commissioner Kevin Roberts, acknowledging that a lack of strong broadband access has hampered people’s ability to operate remotely in a pandemic. “It’s a real privilege to be part of making a decision like this.”
Spring Lake District Manager Joe DeCerbo said this is a “game changer” for the district.
“Despite having water and sewer on U.S. 98, we can’t get businesses without internet access,” DeCerbo said. “We have horrible reception.”
He expects that by next fall, they should be able to have 600-700 residents hooked up.
The agreement will provide $1.25 million from the county’s allocation of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to assist with infrastructure that should ensure reliable internet access to residents and a handful of businesses located on U.S. 98, just south of Sebring Regional Airport and between 5-6 miles from U.S. 27.
County Attorney Sherry Sutphen said the Spring Lake agreement marks “the first of many” recipient agreements between the county and outside entities to use ARPA funds.
“I think that’s just the beginning of expanded broadband [internet] over the whole county,” Commissioner Chris Campbell said.
Roberts also added that ARPA funds came directly from the federal government, and will not affect the local budgets.
Commissioners approved a long list of projects in mid-October for their $20.5 million ARPA allocation, which included a $4.5 million project to help the county to start improving local broadband internet access, one project at a time, and $1.25 million specifically designated to improve broadband access in Spring Lake.
Highlands County Legislative Affairs and Grants Coordinator Liz Barber said at the time that the county might ultimately need to spend 10 to 20 times the $4.5 million amount — $45 million to $90 million — to provide up-to-date broadband infrastructure to the whole county.
Other possible projects, included on the list per ARPA guidelines, include department office expansions, jail improvements, technology upgrades and a sewer line extension, in cooperation with Sebring city government.