SEBRING — Moving forward on plans to improve infrastructure in the county, commissioners have an interlocal agreement on today’s meeting agenda, to improve broadband internet access in Spring Lake.
It’s one of many projects on a list of improvements that the county hopes to make happen, thanks to an influx of cash from the American Rescue Plan Act. The agreement with Spring Lake Improvement District would allocate up to $1.25 million toward the improvements. Local governments must use ARPA funds to improve systems, infrastructure and programs to better help the nation deal with the current and future pandemics.
Better internet provides a means for people to work and shop from home, eliminating the need to congregate as often.
Another matter on the action agenda includes an $6,000 contract to hire Wharton-Smith Inc. Construction Group to perform construction management at risk services for the new Lake Placid Fire/EMS Station 36. The station, when completed, will replace the station downtown along Interlake Boulevard, moving the station to a spot adjacent to U.S. 27 and near the town’s new Government Center.
Highlands County also appears to have received a $72,722 Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) award, an agenda item to be presented by Sarah Beth Rogers of the Children’s Advocacy Center. The County Commission also has an agenda item, a budget “housekeeping” item, to bring forward $2.2 million of funds for the Building Department expansion project from last fiscal year to this fiscal year.
David Nitz, manager of the Office of Budget and Management, also has resolutions on the agenda to rollover $7.75 million in encumbrances from last fiscal year to this fiscal year, to include:
- $468,433 into the General Fund.
- $216,222 into Fund 110, Transportation Trust Fund.
- $5,857,662 into Fund 151, Infrastructure Surtax Fund.
- $117,513 into Fund 152, Tourist Development Trust Fund.
- $3,289 into Fund 162, Affordable Housing Assistance Fund.
- $22,623 into Fund 166, State Housing Initiatives Partnership (SHIP).
- $7,500 into Fund 170, Special Law Enforcement.
- $6,667 into Fund 155, Hospital District.
- $1,728 into Fund 179, Court Technology.
- $88,355 into Fund 180, Building.
- $67,839 into Fund 181, Fire Assessment.
- $425,150 into HCFPIRN LTD Capital.
- $463,590 into Fund 401, Solid Waste.
- $1,263 into Fund 420, Energy Recovery.
Nitz also has a request for a budget amendment to bring the Infrastructure Surtax Fund balance forward into the current fiscal year, a total of $997,060.