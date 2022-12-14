Earlier in the week, my neighbors, Roger and Linda, brought their nephews Brody and Eli over to fish off my dock for bluegills. I had been telling them about all the bluegills in our little lake, Lake Clara in Golf Hammock, for some time and they wanted their nephews to try their luck.
Brody, 11, and Eli, 9, are from New York and although they’ve done some fishing in Lake Seneca, they’ve never caught bluegills the size of the ones in Lake Clara.
I feed the gills every night a combination of floating catfish food and freshwater gamefish food that I purchase locally in 25- and 50-pound bags. The fish love it, and I’m pretty good about feeding them every night around 5 p.m.
I’d estimate between 50 and 100 bluegill join in the late afternoon buffet, with an occasional tilapia, catfish or bass joining the meal.
I don’t fish for them too often, but occasionally another neighbor, Bob Fromhartz, joins me, and we catch a couple dozen in short order using his secret bait. Most are in the 9–10-inch range and very darkly colored.
A couple times we’ve hooked a small bluegill and before we could reel him in, a big bass exploded on the gill and either quickly broke our rod or our line. One of the hazards of bluegill fishing where there are some monster bass.
Getting back to the two boys, I had mentioned that I’d take them down to Lake Istokpoga some time if they wanted to fish for bass.
They talked it over with their parents and we set a date to go out Friday for a couple of hours.
I’ve taken kids fishing before, so I know their attention span is limited. Most get bored pretty quickly if they don’t catch a fish right away.
Neither of the boys have a great deal of experience, so I figured the trip would be a short one. I really just wanted them to see beautiful Lake Istokpoga and I figured they’d at least get a chance to see a gator or some water birds.
Now that I’m retired, I don’t care much for getting up early. For all the hundreds, and maybe even thousands of “first light” days I’ve ever had, I’ve come to realize I can catch fish late morning and early afternoon too.
So, I told the boys we’d head out around 10 a.m. That seemed to suit them as well.
When we arrived at the lake, Istokpoga Park was about half full of cars and trucks with trailers. I could tell from the trailers that most were crappie fishermen.
I figured with the warm water, light winds, and temperatures in the 80s, there should be some bass in at least one of my favorite spots.
Neither of the boys were comfortable with baitcasting outfits, so I started them off with spinning gear. Eli was throwing a “chugging frog” while Brody fished with one of my favorite “flukes.”
Given the status of my bad shoulder, I picked up one of my Denali flippin’ sticks with a black/blue Senko and began pitchin’ and flippin.’
It didn’t take long. Fifteen minutes into the day, I hooked a good fish who immediately hung up in the pads. I told Brody to get the net while I used the electric motor to get closer to the bass.
But before we got more than 10 feet from the fish, it broke free, and I worked it back to the boat and Brody’s waiting net. It was a good one, around 6 pounds, and I could tell from the boys’ expressions that they’d never seen a bass that big before.
We took a couple of pictures for their mom and dad, and Brody insisted on giving the bass a kiss goodbye as he gently released it back into the water (thank you Mr. Bill Dance for training our youth).
That was all Brody needed to see. He was ready to try flippin’ and pitchin’ alongside me in the front of the boat.
I handed him one of my 7-foot-11-inch Denali’s, rigged in a similar fashion to my own and explained how to “flip” the bait into a likely looking spot. I could tell it felt awkward to him, but after I demonstrated how easy it was, he began flipping the bait pretty good for a beginner.
In the meantime, Eli, who’s not much of a talker was becoming pretty proficient with a spinning rod. Considering he lacked the passion for the sport that Brody had, combined with just learning how to cast a spinning rod earlier in the year, he was doing a pretty good job of getting the frog out there.
After I missed a couple, I finally put a small bass in the boat, not surprised that my soft Gary Yamamoto Senko was destroyed and needed to be replaced. I love these 5-inch, black/blue laminate plastic worms, but they don’t hold up really well. There are many imitations to the Senko, but none, in my experience that hold a candle to the original made by Gary Yamamoto.
After missing another one, I explained to the boys how I mentally keep track of the fish I catch and those that I miss in a similar fashion to a baseball player batting average.
So far, I was two for five, batting a solid .400, when another bass grabbed my Senko and was halfway to the boat before I realized I’d had a hit. Missed him and my batting average was going down.
We only fished a small stretch of the water when I noticed the boys were taking a break. I asked if they’d had enough and if they were ready to go home. Brody jumped back up and said, “not yet.”
As we rounded a stand of buggy whips and began flipping a new batch of pads, I had another pickup, and I handed the rod off to Brody. The fish fought hard, wrapping around some stalks and as I moved the boat closer, I watched as Eli grabbed the net for his brother’s fish.
Brody worked the fish into the net and Eli swooped him up. A great job by both of them. The fish was another big one, pushing close to 6 pounds.
Another round of pictures and a kiss from Brody and it was time to call it a day. Considering we’d only been out for a couple of hours; it was a pretty good day!
- Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red,” is a bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. Don is also the publisher of The Angler Magazine – Okeechobee, and he is also an author with three books; Fish Tales, Just Add Water and Queenie – The Legend of Lake Istokpoga. He lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie.