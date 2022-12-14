Earlier in the week, my neighbors, Roger and Linda, brought their nephews Brody and Eli over to fish off my dock for bluegills. I had been telling them about all the bluegills in our little lake, Lake Clara in Golf Hammock, for some time and they wanted their nephews to try their luck.

Brody, 11, and Eli, 9, are from New York and although they’ve done some fishing in Lake Seneca, they’ve never caught bluegills the size of the ones in Lake Clara.

Recommended for you