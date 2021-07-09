Broken arrow
There is no room in our military for ‘woke’ or critical race theory (CRT). Our Secretary of Defense and Joint Chiefs of Staff have fallen ‘victim’ to these beliefs, and promote these dangerous theories throughout our military despite resistance and concern from the soldiers these men represent. These generals are an embarrassment to the United States of America, the United States military, a disgrace to the uniform, our flag, and above all misrepresenting our soldiers, stateside and overseas, who are defending our country every second of everyday. These generals are an insult to soldiers who have lost their lives in defense of their country, our POW’s and MIA’s.
Secretary of Defense and Joint Chiefs of Staff, sirs, you should be dishonorably discharged for failure to defend the Constitution of the United States, and attempting to overtake our military enforcing vulnerability, weakness, and loss of purpose among our soldiers.
Military culture teaches discipline, unity, acceptance, fight the enemy and win battles. Soldiers are taught that the brotherhood and sisterhood have each others back. There is no room among our troops for segregation, detachment, hate, mistrust and loss of freedom to think and speak.
Our enlisted soldiers/officers have tired to contest the destructive ‘woke’ and CRT mindsets, only to be silenced, threatened or removed from service.
Once again, soldiers are trained to fight and win battles. Protecting the purpose of our soldiers and our military is a battle to be undertaken by every soldier who commits to serve. Win.
Carolanne Jordan
Avon Park