SEBRING — Dorothy Santiago, kind and quiet-spoken, tracks misdemeanor probation cases for the Highlands County court system.
“I track them to make sure they follow their probation requirements,” she said Monday. “I have about 20 cases at a time.”
People convicted of shoplifting, petit theft, battery, DUI first offense and other misdemeanor crimes report to Santiago, a counselor with The Salvation Army Correctional Services. They must show her receipts that prove they’ve paid court fees, investigative costs and other fines, or completed anger management classes, community service hours, and other court requirements.
Because people are people, they don’t always do what they’re supposed to do.
It’s Santiago’s job to update County Court Judge Anthony C. Ritenour on each probationer’s progress, or lack thereof, during what are known as show cause hearings. Defendants appear before a judge to show cause why they should not be put in jail or punished in some other manner.
Monday was an example of how these things can go.
“She has one ACF session left,” Santiago told Ritenour Monday as a young woman stood before the judge. Santiago was referring to ACF Mileposts Foundation, which provides court-ordered adult and juvenile classes in anger management, drug and alcohol awareness, theft and fraud, and other subjects. The classes are designed to facilitate changes in defendant behavior.
Santiago tells Ritenour that the young woman is also behind in her community service hours.
“I should have the money in a week or so,” the young woman told Ritenour.
The judge agrees to give her more time to begin satisfying all her requirements.
“So, we continue this for 30 days to see everything is done and completed,” Ritenour said.
Another woman asks for more time to pay. "I can't afford to buy my children clothes for school," she told Ritenour. He asks her if she's high on drugs.
"If I drug test you today, it would be negative, right?" Ritenour asked her.
"Yes," she said.
"You sure about that?" the judge shot back, not unkind.
"I just did outpatient and I put a work application into a company, and I'm just waiting to see," she said.
The judge agreed to give her more time. Though the easygoing judge is willing to give leeway to those who try, he draws the line.
“This person has outstanding cost-of-supervision fees,” Santiago told Ritenour about another defendant. “She has not completed 50 hours of community service and has not completed her ACF class.”
“Why?” Ritenour asked the woman.
“It’s my health, I’ve been in and out of the hospital,” says the woman, who has been on probation for six months. She tells Ritenour she also has no one to give her a ride if she had signed up for community service. Through questioning her, he apparently gets the idea that she really hasn’t been trying. After all, defendants accept probation to stay out of jail; they must honor the probation agreement, however.
“Let me ask you this, do you want to go to jail or not?” the judge asked her suddenly.
“No,” she answered.
Ritenour gave her a break. He gave her 30 days to get a job, pay her court costs, and begin meeting other probation arguments — or face jail.
“If you have not done at least 20 hours of community service, started classes, or paid some money toward fines and fees, you’ll be going through that door,” the judge said, pointing to a side door to holding cells.
“That’s the order of the court.”
The next defendant still has outstanding fines, court costs, and other outstanding fees, but he’s been trying. He owes $635.50 in fines and court costs, $47.57 in restitution and $50 in investigative costs. Ritenour gave him an extension and allowed him to make monthly payments.
Others on probation are ordered into inpatient or outpatient treatment for psychological and/or substance abuse.
One defendant is on probation for DUI.
“He was here in court June 6 and he has completed his treatment, though he does have outstanding fines and court costs,” Santiago told Ritenour. According to Santiago, he still owes $1,141 for cost of supervision and other fines. He also has completed a DUI class. He asks Ritenour about getting his driver’s license back.
“If I close out your probation, you can make monthly payments,” he tells the young man. “You’ve done the DUI class, alcohol treatment class, once you’ve done that. Just go to the DMV and show them you completed that. Good luck.”
When defendants willfully ignore court-ordered psychological evaluations, judges have the authority to enforce those orders with jail time.
One of the last defendant’s of the day told Ritenour he neither obtained a mental health evaluation nor began his 25 hours of community service. He also owes $1,244.25 in court fees and fines, Santiago told the judge.
“We never did see a clinical evaluation or proof of his treatment,” Santiago said.
“I brought the wrong papers to (Santiago),” said the defendant, who is on probation for indecent exposure. “I’ve had voices in my head for eight years now, it really messes my mind up,” he told Ritenour.
The judge asked him why he hadn’t signed up for community service hours.
“I was scared of screaming at the voices and making a scene,” he said.
His mother was sitting in the audience.
“He won’t see a doctor and he has a brain tumor,” his mother told the judge. “When I make an appointment to the doctor’s, then he doesn’t want to go.”
“That’s fine,” Ritenour said, “if he doesn’t want to go, next time he comes in here, he’ll go to jail.”