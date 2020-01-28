It’s about that time of the year when we all begin to realize that the resolutions we so confidently made in the start of the new year were too much to handle, and we have subsequently ditched our resolutions in exchange for ordinary life. It can be hard to keep your new year resolution, especially if you’re trying to make large changes. But what if I told you that keeping your resolution is not the end all, to be all of making positive changes in your life? What if dropping off of the new year’s resolution bandwagon was actually a good thing?
Making resolutions is a lot more fun than keeping them. Because of this, it is easy to get carried away when making plans and you may accidentally pile on too many, dooming yourself to failure. However, it isn’t really failure. Breaking your new year’s resolution could serve as a reminder that everything cannot be perfect. No matter how hard we might try, there will always be imperfection in our lives, and we must learn to accept that. Or maybe breaking a resolution could show you that you need to start small, one idea at a time and one day at a time.
If you’ve ever found yourself in a situation where you’ve broken your new year’s resolution, it could help to think of it as a learning tool. You could look into why you weren’t able to carry out your resolution, and make changes for future goals. There are plenty of reasons that one might break their new year’s resolution, some of those being poor time management, lack of motivation or a misunderstanding of how difficult keeping the resolution might be. By figuring out where you went wrong in your planning, you could be better prepared to set and meet goals in the future.
And probably the greatest thing about making new year’s resolutions is the fact that they are not your only chance to make a positive change in your life. Many people take advantage of the new year and set these goals as a way to track their accomplishments. However, the truth is that time is all made up, and you can change your life whenever you want. Any time you break your resolution, it should be looked at as a new opportunity to accomplish your goals. The best course of action for anyone wanting to accomplish any kind of goal is to keep trying, no matter the obstacles you find yourself facing.
In reality, we’re all individuals and we should not try and measure our own success by comparing it to the success of those around us. Even though we may all start our resolutions at the same time, the path to success can be very different for us all. No matter where you are in your resolution journey, breaking your resolution should never be looked at as a failure and should always be looked at as a fresh start and a new chance at success.