The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Anti-Crime Team (TAC) was on patrol in the area of Sebring Parkway and Home Avenue on July 21, when one of the officers noticed someone driving an orange Ford with a broken taillight. The deputies pulled him over.
When the driver rolled down his window, deputies recognized him as Dakota Huckabee from “previous law enforcement encounters,” his arrest affidavit states. Deputies checked Huckabee’s record and learned Huckabee was wanted on a violation of probation warrant. He was on probation following a felony domestic battery conviction, deputies said.