A jury on Monday found Brice Allen Swank guilty of one count of misdemeanor criminal mischief by breaking a neighbor’s bedroom window.
Though the crime is not a serious one, a judge ruled Swanks’ actions violated a five-year probation agreement Swank had signed with the Highlands County prosecutor’s office just eight days before he broke the window.
The judge’s ruling – and Highlands County Assistant State Attorney Richard Castillo’s review of Swank’s lengthy criminal history – led County Judge David N. Horton to sentence Swank to two terms of five years in a Florida state prison. The sentences are concurrent, however.
The underlying crime that got Swank five years occurred in May.
Swank pleaded guilty on May 15 to felony battery and tampering with a witness after admitting to attacking his female partner in their home. In that January 2022 attack, he first head-butted the woman, then body slammed her to the kitchen floor, injuring her back. He also snatched a cellphone from a child’s hands as to call 911 to report the attack was attempted.
In response to his guilty plea for felony battery and tampering with a witness, Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden in May sentenced Swank to five years felony probation. She also required him to provide a DNA sample and submit to warrantless searches and seizures. She also ordered Swank not to contact his victim or the victim’s child. Like others on probation, Swank was also barred from breaking any further laws.
The breaking of the neighbor’s window represented the breaking of this latest law.
The jury on Monday viewed a security video that showed Swank – eight days after being put on probation – leaving his trailer and approaching the victim’s trailer. Off camera, Swank can be heard yelling an epithet at his neighbor, followed by the sound of a large window breaking. Swank then rushes back to his trailer with an object in his hand.
The victim testified that broken glass fell onto her bed, which caused her husband to awake in shock.
Swank’s lawyer, defense lawyer Jennifer Powell, said he did not mean to break the window, that Swank had awakened his friend in the past by tapping on the window.
Assistant State Attorney Ivey Prevatte argued to the jury that most people who accidentally break a neighbor’s window – which Swank also claimed – would have apologized immediately instead of running back to his trailer. Swank did apologize, but to police hours later, Prevatte told the jury.
Powell asked Horton to sentence Swank to house arrest to allow him to receive mental health treatment.
“Jail is not a good place to receive mental health and counseling,” Powell told Horton.
Horton, noting Monday’s misdemeanor conviction was Swank’s 21st, ruled Swank was in violation of his probation agreement. He sentenced Swank to five years on felony battery and five years for tampering with a witness – to be served concurrently.
Horton also ordered him to pay court costs, State Attorney fees, and public defender costs – as well as reimburse the neighbors more than $700 for the broken window.