On May 15, Brice Allen Swank pled guilty to felony battery and tampering with a witness for interrupting a phone call to emergency dispatchers.

A judge sentenced him to five years felony probation with the Department of Corrections that required him to provide a DNA sample and submit to warrantless searches and seizures. He also was ordered not to contact his victim or the victims’s child. Furthermore, Swank was barred from breaking any new laws.

