On May 15, Brice Allen Swank pled guilty to felony battery and tampering with a witness for interrupting a phone call to emergency dispatchers.
A judge sentenced him to five years felony probation with the Department of Corrections that required him to provide a DNA sample and submit to warrantless searches and seizures. He also was ordered not to contact his victim or the victims’s child. Furthermore, Swank was barred from breaking any new laws.
On May 23, Swank was arrested on a new law violation – criminal mischief for destroying someone else’s property. According to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, Swank is allegedly caught on video leaving his trailer and walking to the window of another trailer, where he allegedly cursed the neighbor. He then smacked the window, breaking it. The arrest affidavit says he had something in his hand, but he told deputies that he hit the window with the flat of his hand.
Swank told deputies “he always hits the window but did not mean to break it,” the affidavit states.
The owner estimated the damage at $800 so Brice was charged with criminal mischief. For someone on probation, however, it’s enough to rearrest.
On Tuesday, June 27, Swank appeared for arraignment with his lawyer, Derek S. Christian. A judge then appointed attorney Jennifer J. Powell to represent Swank on his violation of probation case.
If Swank elects to argue his innocence on the violation of probation charge, a judge will hold an evidentiary hearing with defense and prosecution witnesses. If found guilty of violating his probation, he will be sentenced.
According to Florida statutes, when a defendant is found guilty of violating probation in Florida, a judge can either reinstate the probation, modify the probation with altered and often more severe terms, or revoke probation and send the defendant back to jail.
Since felonies are more severe offenses, the terms and conditions are more severe, according to prosecutors. In Swank’s case, he can be sentenced to five years in prison for violating his probation. That’s because he pled guilty to the felony battery charge, a third-degree felony which is punishable by up to five years in prison.
The arrest affidavit does not say what Swank allegedly damaged, but lists the damage at less than $1,000. He is being held on $2,000 bond.
Swank is accused of brutally beating a woman in his home on Jan. 2, 2022. He also grabbed a phone from a child’s hand as the child tried to call emergency dispatchers.
According to Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies who responded to the 911 call, the adult victim was found laying on the kitchen floor with blood coming out of her nose and mouth. She told deputies her back hurt and she could not move.
The victim told deputies that Swank became upset when she did not help him work outside. When Swank came into the home, he tripped over a hoverboard and picked it up.
He then intentionally head-butted her in the nose and shoved her against the refrigerator, the victim told deputies. He then head-butted her again, picked her up and slammed her to the floor.
On May 15, prosecutors told a judge that they did not want to give Swank probation, but a lack of evidence led them to agree to a plea.
“I try very much to get negotiations that result in sentences within the guidelines,” Assistant Prosecutor Richard Castillo told Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden Monday. “I’ve had conversations with the victim in the case, and she is, as I am, disappointed in the final resolution of the case.”