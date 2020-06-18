SEBRING – The Florida Association of Counties (FAC) has recognized Highlands County Commissioners James Brooks and Arlene Tuck as Presidential Advocates for their work during the 2020 legislative session. Brooks and Tuck received the designation during the association’s virtual Annual Business Meeting.
“l appreciate the advocacy and assistance Highlands County and the other Florida county commissions receive through their membership in the Florida Association of Counties,” Brooks said. “Each year their staff advocates for Florida counties’ concerns and issues proposed by the Florida Legislature, especially proposed legislation that preempt local government responsibilities and power.
“The FAC is also a great source of education and information for elected county commissioners,” he said.
“I am extremely proud to receive this pin in honor of myself and Highlands County,” Tuck said. “People need to know what a great county Highlands County is and all the great work we are doing as a county and citizens of the great State of Florida.”
The FAC Presidential Advocate recognition is given to county commissioners who have shown exceptional leadership in advocating with FAC during the 2020 session to advance the counties’ legislative agenda.
“It’s our duty as commissioners to stand up for our community, to fight to preserve the unique aspects of where we live, work, and play,” said FAC Immediate Past President and Leon County Commissioner Nick Maddox. “This responsibility is only heightened during the legislative session where hundreds of bills are heard that directly impact that quality of life.”
For more than 85 years, the Florida Association of Counties has represented the diverse interests of Florida’s counties, emphasizing the importance of protecting home rule – the concept that government closest to the people governs best. The Florida Association of Counties helps counties effectively serve and represent Floridians by strengthening and preserving county home rule through advocacy, education and collaboration.