Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies arrested an Avon Park man for manhandling his little sister last week, an act that turned a misdemeanor petit theft charge into a felony tampering in a misdemeanor case charge.
The felony charges were attached because the defendant, Justin Lamar Williams, 19, had halted his sister’s call to dispatchers after he slammed her to the ground and took the keys to the family car, the arrest report states.
According to the report, Williams slammed his sister to the ground when she refused to give him the keys to the car.
When deputies arrived at the house, Williams was sitting on the back of a Chevy Impala with his sister’s purse next to him. When they asked her what happened, she told them her brother had taken her backpack off her and slammed her to the ground. When she got on the phone to call emergency dispatch, he yanked the phone from her hand and threw it outside.
Deputies arrested him and charged him with felony tampering in a misdemeanor case, as well as obstructing justice.