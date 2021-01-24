AVON PARK — Highlands County Sheriff Officers arrested two brothers inside of the Walmart in Avon Park about noon on Saturday. The store was evacuated by management after the two men got into a physical altercation near the customer service desk and a handgun fell to the ground. Officials stated the gun was legally carried by one of the men.
The investigation was ongoing and HCSO did not release the suspect’s names as of press time on Saturday.
There were no shots fired and the gun was never pointed at anyone, the PIO said. Both men were arrested. One man is being charged with two counts of affray, one for the fight with brother, and for an encounter with the store’s loss prevention person.
The second man is being charged with affray and one count of being in possession of a handcuff key.