SEBRING — Two cousins from Broward County – Kalvin J. Flowers, 44 and Roger Rayson, 46 – have been arrested in connection with a string of burglaries to businesses in 10 different jurisdictions that include Highlands County. Flowers is in Broward County Jail without bond and Raysor is in DeSoto County on a hefty $600,000 bond.

In Highlands County, the Kissimmee River Fishing Resort was hit on July 16. The burglaries moved north into Lake Placid the following night at Raceway but the burglars were unsuccessful. Rodney’s Marathon and Citgo on Lake June Road and U.S. 27 rounded out the Lake Placid businesses that were hit. In Avon Park, the 7 Days gas station was burgled.

