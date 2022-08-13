SEBRING — Two cousins from Broward County – Kalvin J. Flowers, 44 and Roger Rayson, 46 – have been arrested in connection with a string of burglaries to businesses in 10 different jurisdictions that include Highlands County. Flowers is in Broward County Jail without bond and Raysor is in DeSoto County on a hefty $600,000 bond.
In Highlands County, the Kissimmee River Fishing Resort was hit on July 16. The burglaries moved north into Lake Placid the following night at Raceway but the burglars were unsuccessful. Rodney’s Marathon and Citgo on Lake June Road and U.S. 27 rounded out the Lake Placid businesses that were hit. In Avon Park, the 7 Days gas station was burgled.
Lake Placid Police Department Det. Sgt. Stuart Troutman led the investigation in Lake Placid. Detectives Chad Douberley and Eddie San Miguel, both with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, headed up the investigation for the county. According to a press release by HCSO, they were able to identify the vehicle the defendants had. Detectives created a timeline and route the cousins traveled. In all, they would use multiple vehicles on their crime spree.
HCSO detectives linked similar crimes that criss-crossed the state from north Florida to south Florida and to the east coast to the west coast of the state. A number of other law enforcement agencies worked with HCSO, including the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
“This was an outstanding job by Detectives Douberley and San Miguel,” Sheriff Paul Blackman said. “In addition to solving the crimes that occurred in our county, their determination and hard work led the way to these two criminals being brought to justice for the multiple crimes they committed all over the state. Hopefully, that hard work leads to these two spending a very long time in prison.”
The Broward County cousins’ booty was $50,000 from 16 businesses and 12 stolen guns. According to HCSO, a search of two south Florida homes revealed three stolen guns and an undisclosed amount of cash taken.