AVON PARK — Clarence Lee Brown, 29, of Avon Park, was arrested on Thursday by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office deputies. He is being charged with attempted murder, dangerous, depraved without premeditation.
According to the arrest report, the victim went to a relative’s apartment, who lives in the same building on June 12. When he knocked on the door, Brown answered. The victim said he had “issues” with Brown over the past couple of days.
The report states when Brown opened the door, he was yelling and hostile with the victim. The victim told deputies that Brown started “swinging.” Brown went back inside the apartment.
Several minutes later, Brown allegedly went out front and asked the victim if he was ready to go for another round. During the fisticuffs, Brown allegedly brought out a knife and cut the victim at least four times to the arm and back. One long cut was severe and caused much blood loss, according to reports.
Highlands County EMS took the victim to AdventHealth Sebring and he was eventually airlifted to Lakeland Regional Medical Center. He received 20 stitches in his arm and some stitches to the wounds on his back.
The victim identified Brown in a photo lineup.
Brown is being held at the Highlands County Jail with a $100,000 bond.