SEBRING – Somer Leann Brown, 29, of Sebring, was arrested by a Sebring Police Department on Thursday about 8:19 p.m. She was charged with larceny, petit theft second degree, third subsequent offense and trespassing.
According to the Sebring Police Department, an officer responded to a call to the Sebring Walmart regarding a retail theft in progress. The store manager met the officer and explained Brown had placed many items in the shopping cart and did not pay for them before leaving the store.
The loss prevention staff member/witness had Brown in the office where the officer caught up with them. The Walmart employee was familiar with Brown from previous incidents of alleged thefts. The reports states the witness watched Brown put items into bags. He followed her through the store and observed her putting items in her cart.
The report stated that she left out the garden center with over $370 worth of items. During the investigation, it was determined Brown was trespassed from Walmart in June 2018. The manager wished to press charges. Brown was arrested. She did make a post Miranda statement to the police officer but it was redacted.