SEBRING — As a kid, many of us remember going to our local library to explore and find a treasured title or discover a new one. You may even have a memory of a favorite librarian who helped us.
We want you to meet Vikki Brown, the Highlands Library System manager. She embodies a true love for libraries, books and sharing that enjoyment with other people.
Brown began her employment with the Board of County Commissioners in 2018 but her love for the job started long before when she became a volunteer at a local library almost 21 years ago at the age of 12.
“My job isn’t just a job,” Brown said. “It is a dream come to fruition, and I aim to do the very best I can every single day.”
When she describes a day in the life of the library manager, Brown shares that something different could happen every day. Some days she attends meetings, like Board meetings, cooperative board meetings, and staff meetings, and others she can be found assisting patrons and staff at the circulation desks.
“My job also entails me attending webinars on what’s trending in libraries, planning the future of the libraries and programming, inputting new materials into our system (called cataloging), and ordering new materials for the libraries based on trends, popularity, patron suggestions, and current events,” Brown said. “Budgeting is another major aspect of my job – one I take very seriously!”
Running libraries requires, at times, a great deal of scheduling. It is important to not only ensure the public is served to the best of our ability, but to ensure staff are well taken care of through approving annual leave, holding staff enrichment meetings, and the like.
“We have to be creative, and shuffle people between the three libraries when necessary,” Brown said. “You never know which smiling face you may see assisting another branch some weeks.”
Brown is also the coordinator for the Cooperative. As part of that role, she orders the popular pink cart titles, manages finances and grants, oversees Cooperative staff, and catalogs for some of the other counties.
“Be on the lookout for summer programming to have some fun new technology this year,” she said.
One of the questions we asked Brown: What is commonly misunderstood about your job/role?
“We do not read books all day, every day while working,” she said. Staff is too busy at the library to read while working, she said.
Brown said that she began volunteering at the libraries at a young age due to a love of reading, and while that will always be an aspect for her, she has stayed passionate about this field of work because of all the other ways libraries help a community.
Another question we asked Brown was if she was not a librarian/library manager, what would she be?
“Honestly, if I wasn’t the library manager or any type of librarian, I don’t know what I would be,” she said. “I do enjoy photography, so possibly a photographer. When I was very young, I wanted to be the first female president – maybe that’s what I would have done instead!”
When it comes to work accomplishments, Brown credits her team of employees for everything they have accomplished together.
“Each program, transition, rearrangement, idea, etc. that has been accomplished is something I am proud of, and each time I learn something new,” she said. “Even ‘bad ideas’ are great ideas and opportunities to learn!”
Brown urges the public to keep up to date with their local library “because you never know what other ideas we have coming.” The Cooperative’s website was recently updated, and she would love it everyone would check it out at myhlc.org.
We also asked her about some unique ways she contributes to the community outside of work.
“I spend most of my outside of work time with family camping, playing board games, reading, or just spending time together,” she said. “Family matters most to me, so while that isn’t unique, that is how I spend my time – with the people I love most.”
But speaking about accomplishments again, Brown has this to say: “My greatest achievement in life will be realized if I raise good, productive children who care for others and give back to society at some point in their life.”