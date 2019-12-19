LAKE PLACID — Bailey Browning will be going on a trip of a lifetime (at least in the life of an 18-year-old). The day after Christmas, Browning will be boarding a plane and hopping across the pond to London where she will cheer in the London New Year’s parade.
Browning is one of three Lake Placid High School students who competed in the All American Competition in July. Five of the seniors on the LPHS varsity team tried out. The competition is put on by Universal Cheerleader Association. The other two students who won invitations are Kasi Lorenzo and Kaitlyn Varady.
An invitation has to be earned through the All American Competition, but those who win an invitation still have to pay their own way. Browning’s aunt, Susan Dillow, has agreed to send Browning as her graduation gift and will even travel with her and Bailey’s mom, Jill Shields.
Bailey said the judges looked for “spiriting,” how the cheers are preformed and the execution of the cheer routine.
“It was so exciting,” Browning said. “I was so happy. It’s such a long time anticipating because we wait four years. Our coach (Nicole Hanson) only allows us to try out if we are a senior. So we get so excited to try out.”
She said her name was the last one called when the winners were announced. Browning immediately called her family and her “school mom,” Kim Wells, a data operator at the high school. Browning said her parents and step-parents were all very proud and happy for her.
“I was really nervous because I am not the best dancer,” Browning said. “When I drove there, I was sick to my stomach because I knew I was trying out. My name was the last to be called. I didn’t think they were going to call my name. I was so happy.”
Browning plans on doing some sight-seeing with her family and with the Universal Cheerleader Association. She will be seeing “Wicked,” tour London and see Windsor Castle, Buckingham Palace, St. Paul’s cathedral and, of course, ride in a double-decker bus. Wells told Browning that she shouldn’t try to make the palace guard smile or move at the palace because she will be the one to get caught.
Browning is not just an All-American cheerleader, she’s smart and aims to become a trauma surgeon.
“She’s amazing,” Wells said. “She has gone to Nova University’s medical camp the last two years and has gotten scholarships there. She has taken dual enrollment classes and Advanced Placement classes.”
Browning also works, but has taken time off because of her dual enrollment classes. Wells says Browning is smart but has to study and push herself for every A that she gets. The studying is paying off in spades as she has been accepted into seven schools and is waiting for a few more to reply. She has been accepted to Nova, University of Central Florida, Florida Gulf Coast University, Florida Atlantic University, Palm Beach Atlantic University, University of Nevada Las Vegas and South Florida State University. Browning is waiting to hear from University of Florida and her most wanted Florida State University.
“If it weren’t for Ms. Wells, I wouldn’t have the grades, and I wouldn’t be cheering,” Browning said.
“We are so proud of Bailey,” Vice Principal Holly Rapp said. “”She has such a kind heart and strong work ethic and she is a leader among her peers. She works hard on the field, in her job and with her academics. She balances everything very well. She always has a smile. We are excited she is getting this opportunity. We are proud to have her represent Lake Placid High School.”