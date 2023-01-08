Browns Clowney Football

Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) warm-ups before the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla.

 GARY MCCULLOUGH/AP FILE PHOTO

BEREA, Ohio — Jadeveon Clowney’s last move with the Cleveland Browns happened off the field — a public bashing born of frustration and disappointment.

The team countered accordingly.

Recommended for you