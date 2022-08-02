Browns Watson Suspended Football

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson looks on during the NFL football team’s training camp, Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Berea, Ohio. Watson was suspended without pay for six games Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy following accusations of sexual misconduct made against him by two dozen women in Texas, two people familiar with the decision said.

 NICK CAMMETT/AP PHOTO

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was suspended without pay for six games Monday for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy following accusations of sexual misconduct made against him by two dozen women in Texas during massage treatments, two people familiar with the decision said Monday.

Watson, who played for four seasons with Houston before being traded to Cleveland in March, recently settled 23 of 24 lawsuits filed by women alleging sexual harassment and assault during the treatments in 2020 and 2021.

