LAKE PLACID — A brush fire just south of the Lake Placid Government Center consumed four acres of land Wednesday. The fire started about 11:30 a.m., according to fire officials. No one was reported injured in the blaze.
Motorists from U.S. 27 and Lake June Road saw the smoke and were concerned due to the proximity of the new Lake Placid Town Hall. The fire did not require any road closures.
According to Highlands County Fire Rescue, there was only one structure that was threatened by the fire. It was a water pump house that firefighters managed to save.
Florida Forest Service firefighters were on scene to aid the other HCFR units. Florida Forest Service determined the fire was caused by an electrical malfunction in the equipment used in the field.
The efficient firefighters had the scene cleared within an hour, officials said.