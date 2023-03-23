LORIDA — Highlands County Fire Rescue and Florida Forestry Service put out a brush fire Tuesday that burned near Lorida.
The fire, reported just before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Arbuckle Creek Road and Bishop Dairy Road, encompassed 10-15 acres, according to Forestry officials.
Initially, one HCFR engine and two Forestry bulldozers/tractor plows were deployed to the blaze, which officials said did not have any inherent hazards and did not directly threaten any structures.
Fire Rescue soon had several units on scene, county officials said, with all volunteer firefighters called up to standby, in case needed to cover the county while other firefighters fought the blaze.
Within an hour, however, fire crews had the flames contained at five acres, according to Forestry. They still had seen no hazards or threats to structures.