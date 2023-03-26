SEBRING — If you wake up to a smell of smoke with the morning mist, beware. In this relatively dry weather, that could be a brush fire.
“Yeah, we’re picking up,” said Forest Area Supervisor Joe deBree III with the Florida Forestry Service.
Both his and local fire department crews have seen an increase in calls for grass and brush fires in the last month, and as of Friday, he said, the Keetch-Byram drought index (KBDI) for this area was 588 out of 800.
The index provides a reference for estimated dryness of the soil and duff layers. The index increases for each day without rain, accounting for daily temperature, and decreases when it rains.
“We’re getting dry,” deBree said.
Highlands County Fire Rescue put out a grass fire on Friday, March 17, on approximately a half-acre to acre-sized grass lot in a residential area just south of The Home Depot in Sebring.
Nine personnel with Highlands County Fire Rescue roll out with three brush trucks, two first-line engines, two tankers and two command vehicles on Wednesday to assist Florida Forestry with a fire on Arbuckle Creek Road in the area of Bishop Dairy Road. Crews kept that fire to five acres.
That evening, HCFR responded with six brush trucks, two engines, two tankers, a host of support vehicles and Forestry crews to a brush fire in the 9000 block of Bridle Path in the Silver Fox area of Sebring. The fire had escaped a burn barrel and destroyed two outbuildings on the property. No one was injured.
A fire at 1:15 p.m., on Thursday, was in a heavily-wooded part of Avon Park Estates area, around West Starr Road and Griese Road, a heavily wooded area. That fire grew to two acres and required three brush trucks, a front-line engine, a tanker and two command vehicles. Florida Forestry has that fire under investigation.
Finally, a small area of woods along Arbuckle Creek Road caught fire just before 10 a.m., on Friday, just across from Maranatha Village. No structures were in danger, and Brush Truck 7 arrived to put it out, but the day was breezy and embers could have easily spread to the west.
According to deBree, who responded personally, people there had tried to burn off some underbrush without getting a permit. He said they had receive a notice of violation for an unauthorized burn.
He’s advising people, please, to postpone their debris burns until this area gets some significant rain – rain measured in inches.
Escaped charred and sparking debris from a burn barrel or pile burn remains one of the leading causes of wildfires in Florida. Highlands County’s Public Information Office advises people to “learn before you burn” with the following steps.
Look upChoose a safe burning site away from power lines, overhanging limbs, buildings, vehicles and equipment. You’ll need at least three times the height of the pile for vertical clearance.
Florida Forestry and Highlands County have minimum distances to keep from flammable materials. They are 25 feet from any wildlands, brush, or combustible structure; 25 feet from your home; 50 feet from paved public roads, and 150 feet from other occupied buildings.
Look aroundKeep the surroundings watered down during the burn and have a shovel close by.
If you see what could be an illegal burn, report it. Call 9-1-1 to have the fire department come check it out.
“Better safe than sorry,” deBree said.