SEBRING — Wildfire Awareness Week started Monday, after a weekend full of brush fires for local officials.
Each year, as wildfire season ramps up in Florida, the Forest Service puts out tips on how to prevent brush fires during the warm, breezy and dry spring. “Brush fire season” started up in earnest this past weekend as several fires from Thursday through Sunday kept county and state fire crews busy in Highlands County.
On Thursday, Highlands County Fire Rescue crews got a call at 1:30 p.m. about a fire at a 300-foot-square and 6-foot-high vegetation landfill off North Isabelle Lake Road, east of Avon Park. Firefighters got it under control after three hours and kept it from spreading, but expected the heavy, deep vegetation to rekindle. They placed smoke signs on County Road 17A near the Road and Bridge Depot.
On Friday morning, it rekindled. A cold front moved through, dropped humidity, shifted winds and compromised the fire line. At 6 a.m., fire crews rolled out again. The Forestry Service plowed a new fire break, and after three hours, county fire units returned to their stations, leaving the Forest Service to monitor it.
Saturday saw a brush fire in a grove of bamboo along a canal on the golf course on Lake Lotela. By 5:41 p.m., they had the blaze surrounded and under control, but the fire burned a power pole.
Then, on Sunday, fire crews from both south and central stations worked on three separate fires on the shoulder of U.S. 27 south of Sebring between Tauchens Road and Lake Park Road, all on the west side of the highway. The largest was two acres. The Forest Service arrived with a tractor plow to cut a fire break while fire crews mopped up hot spots. The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office shut down at least one southbound lane for safety.
As of Monday afternoon, county officials said, the causes of the various fires were still under investigation.
Meanwhile, Monday marked the start of Florida’s annual Wildfire Awareness Week, April 5-11. Already this year, nearly 600 wildfires have burned more than 7,700 acres in the state, while 2020 saw a total of 1,969 wildfires burn 44,152 acres.
“With nearly half of our state covered in forests, Floridians must be aware of the dangers of wildfire,” Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried said.
Erin Albury, state forester and director of the Florida Forest Service, said predictions of below-average rainfall and above-average temperatures this spring will raise the wildfire risk.
“I urge all residents to be cautious and understand their role in preventing wildfires to ensure the safety of their families and communities as well as our firefighters,” Albury said.
Despite Florida’s high incidence of lightning strikes, Albury said the state’s leading cause of wildfires comes from people, through carelessness or escaped yard waste burns. Burning household garbage or other non-vegetative waste is illegal, but people may burn yard waste if they follow the above rules and aren’t under burning restrictions from a city, county or homeowners association.
- Yard waste must fit in an 8-foot diameter pile or noncombustible container with wire mesh to trap floating embers. Any piles greater than 8 feet wide require authorization from the Forest Service.
- The fire may only be ignited after 9 a.m. Eastern Time and extinguished one hour before sunset.
- Any fire must be 25 feet or more from your home, woods, brush or other combustible structures.
- A fire must be 50 feet or more from a paved public road.
- Any fire must be 150 feet or more from other occupied buildings.
The Forest Service also advises to keep a shovel and water hose nearby and always have the fire attended. If it escapes and causes a brush fire, you are liable for costs of suppression and damage to others. Therefore, don’t burn on windy days or when the humidity is less than 30%.
The Keetch-Byram drought index (KBDI) for soil and vegetation dryness, currently has the Panhandle and Central Florida in safe zones of less than 400. Highlands County is in the middle of the index, from 400-449. DeSoto, Glades and Hardee counties are 450-499, but all counties to the south are at 500 or higher, but Miami-Dade at 550-599 and Monroe County at 600-649.