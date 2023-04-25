Brutal domestic violence leads to 20-year-sentence

Derrek Keshawn Riley, the 6-foot, 3-inch tall, 300-pound man who stomped a Sebring woman’s head and face to the point where blood was pouring from her nose and ears, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for Friday.
On March 7, 2022, Riley pled guilty to domestic battery by strangulation, attempted second degree murder, and assault and battery during a burglary as potential jurors waited downstairs in the courthouse.
On May 16, 2022, he filed a motion to have his guilty plea withdrawn, alleging that his lawyer did not go over the plea agreement with him. He also claimed he felt pressured to take the deal and had little time to consider the sentence. Circuit Court Angela Cowden held a hearing on the motion on March 30, 2023, and denied Riley’s request to withdraw his guilty plea on April 3.
Assault during a burglary: 20 years
Which made way for Riley’s sentencing Friday. Highlands Assistant State Attorney Courtney Lenhart, who prosecuted Riley for the brutal assault, told Cowden that the victim was not present because she did not want to be in the same room with her attacker.
Gail Cheatwood, Riley’s lawyer, told Cowden she had reviewed the presentence investigation and other aspects of the sentence with her client.
In addition to the 20 years for battery during a burglary, Cowden sentenced Riley to 15 years for felony attempted second degree murder, and five years for domestic battery by strangulation.
The sentences are to be served concurrently, which means he must serve the 20-year sentence. With four years credit for time served, it becomes a 16-year sentence. That means the 46-year-old Riley will be 62 when he gets out.
Cowden also ordered Riley not to contact the victim by phone, email, text, U.S. Mail, or by any other means.
The violent beating he gave the woman shook veteran sheriff deputies who raced to the house to answer a domestic violence call on Valentine’s Day 2019. Dispatchers who took the call heard a woman screaming for help just as someone on the other end hung the phone up.
Police heard two bangs and a woman yelling for help as they tried to enter the house on Citrus Avenue in Sebring. When an angry Riley ran out of the back of the house, officers pulled their weapons and ordered him to the ground. Riley complied, yelling at the officers that the victim had cheated on him with another man.
Once Riley was in handcuffs, deputies interviewed the victim, whose eyes were swollen shut. She was “bleeding from her head, nose and ears and could barely speak,” deputies wrote in Riley’s arrest affidavit. As soon as the barely conscious woman identified Riley as her attacker, she was taken to the hospital.
Witnesses who saw the attack told deputies that Riley had walked into the home and accused the victim of cheating on her. She asked him to leave, but he turned and punched her repeatedly in the face and body. When she fell to the floor, he repeatedly stomped her face, head and body. When she turned over on her stomach, Riley grabbed her around the throat with both hands and squeezed, blocking her air flow. She almost passed out as Riley fled out the back door into police custody.