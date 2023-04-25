Brutal domestic violence leads to 20-year-sentence

Derrek Keshawn Riley, the 6 foot, 3-inch tall, 300-pound man who stomped a woman’s head and face, was sentenced to 20 years Friday.

 JOHN GUERRA/STAFF

Derrek Keshawn Riley, the 6-foot, 3-inch tall, 300-pound man who stomped a Sebring woman’s head and face to the point where blood was pouring from her nose and ears, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for Friday.

On March 7, 2022, Riley pled guilty to domestic battery by strangulation, attempted second degree murder, and assault and battery during a burglary as potential jurors waited downstairs in the courthouse.

Recommended for you