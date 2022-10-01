Packers Buccaneers Football

Honey bees are swept from an upright at the beginning of the NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

 DOUGLASS R. CLIFFORD/AP PHOTO

TAMPA, Fla. — Sunday night’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs will be played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa as scheduled.

The Bucs spent most of this week in the Miami area preparing for the highly-anticipated prime-time matchup featuring quarterbacks Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes to avoid direct contact with Hurricane Ian.

