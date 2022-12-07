Saints Buccaneers Football

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) drops back to pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Tampa, Fla., Monday.

 MARK LOMOGLIO/AP PHOTO

TAMPA — A relieved Tom Brady stepped to the podium with a big smile.

“Just like we drew it up,” the seven-time Super Bowl quarterback said after throwing a pair of touchdown passes in the final three minutes Monday night to help the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rally from a 13-point deficit and beat the New Orleans Saints 17-16.

